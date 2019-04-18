Kendrick Lamar Is Playing NOS Alive 2020

Kendrick Lamar is set to play Portugal's NOS Alive next summer.

The Compton rapper has confirmed a number of European slots next year, and will touch down in Lisbon for NOS Alive.

The festival is set to expand to span four days in 2020, and will welcome a stellar set from Kendrick Lamar.

Other new additions include the wonderful Angel Olsen, whose wonderful LP 'All Mirrors' must rank as one of the year's best.

Faith No More have also been added, while recent announcements include Haim, Anderson.Paak, Khalid, Parcels and Parov Stelar.

Tickets are on sale now.

NOS Alive runs between July 8th - 11th.

