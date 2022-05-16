Kendrick Lamar Announces UK Shows For November 2022

Kendrick Lamar will play a full UK tour in November 2022.

The rapper's new album 'Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers' is out now, winning across the board rave reviews.

Looking ahead, Kendrick Lamar will play a full UK tour this Autumn, including some huge arena dates.

Opening in Glasgow on November 2nd, he then plays Leeds, Newcastle, and Birmingham.

Two nights at London's O2 Arena follow, before the tour finishes in Manchester on November 16th.

The ticket pre-sale runs through the Cash App from May 19th on 10am; general sale follows from 10am on Friday (May 20th).

Catch Kendrick Lamar at the following shows:

November

2 Glasgow OVO Hydro

3 Leeds First Direct Arena

4 Newcastle Utilita Arena

5 Birmingham Utilita Arena

7 London The O2

8 London The O2

13 Dublin 3Arena

16 Manchester AO Arena

