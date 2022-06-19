Kasabian Joined By Peter Crouch For Isle Of Wight Headline Set

Kasabian were joined by Peter Crouch at their Isle of Wight Festival set.

The band's first headline festival performance since the departure of frontman Tom Meighan, it saw Kasabian battle the elements to deliver a knockout set.

Diving into their catalogue, the band mixed fan favourites with new material, rising to the occasion.

Throwing in some surprises, Kasabian were joined by a special guest - footballer Peter Crouch.

The instantly recognisable figure strolled onstage for the chorus of 'Fire', and it proved to be a festival highlight.

Commenting on social media he said: "Well that escalated..."

For their part, Kasabian seemed overwhelmed by the fan reaction.