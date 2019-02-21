Kasabian Confirm Enormous Hometown Show

Kasabian will play an enormous headline show in Leicester next summer.

The band will only play one show in 2020, and it's set to be a huge home city date.

Booking up Leicester's Victoria Park for June 20th, it's their first outdoor UK show since headlining Isle of Wight over summer.

It's actually their first UK show since smashing Brixton Academy in 2018, and will feature Sam Fender in support.

Serge comments: "We’re absolutely buzzing to be able to put on Solstice II in our home town of Leicester. Anyone who came last time would know how special it was and to get the opportunity to do it again is beyond a dream..."

Tickets go on-sale at 9am on October 25th.

Catch Kasabian at Leicester's Victoria Park on June 20th.

Photo Credit: Neil Bedford

