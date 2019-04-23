Kano Will Headline Boomtown 2020

Kano is set to headline next summer's Boomtown Festival.

The event has a devoted cult following, and seems to grow in size and scale with each passing year.

Returning in 2020, Boomtown festival is set to welcome a headline from the one and only Kano.

The East London rapper - and Top Boy actor - has had a stellar 2019, releasing an incredible album and completing a sold out tour.

Packing out London's Royal Albert Hall, Kano is the perfect choice to head up the bill at Boomtown.

The four day event has also named a handful of other artists, including Flogging Molly, Caravan Palace, and New Orleans collective Tank And The Bangas.

Tickets are on sale now. Boomtown runs between August 12th - 16th.

Closing out the massive Lions den arena on Sunday night, we are so proud to announce the incredibly talented @TheRealKano !! #BoomtownCH12 #KANO #CountdowntoBoomtown pic.twitter.com/2pPtNNLhnA — Boomtown Fair (@BoomtownFair) December 12, 2019

