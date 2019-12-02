Kano, The Streets, Kelis For London's South West Four

South London festival South West Four has confirmed a host of fresh names.

The festival takes place on Clapham Common, an August Bank Holiday treat with a varied line up.

Running across August 29th - 30th, the first names on the line up include Clash Album of The Year 2019 winner Kano.

The Streets will hit South West Four, while other artists confirmed for the bill include Stefflon Don, Ms Banks, and a headline set from Major Lazer.

Krept & Konan return to South London, with vital UK rapper Ghetts also joining the party.

Tickets are on sale now.

South West Four runs between August 29th - 30th.

