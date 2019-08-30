Kano Announces Massive New UK Shows

Kano has announced plans for a series of massive UK headline shows in 2020.

The rapper is back, with new album 'Hoodies All Summer' gaining some rapturous praise.

Clash named it one of August's finest releases, with our review opining:

Whilst the lyrics are direct and, in your face, the production is just as precise and thought out. It flows with Kano’s quick pace and ability to turn on the heat so quickly. The album offers 10 tracks of quality and meaning over the meaningless repackaged corporate sound that is found more often than not in this day and age.

A batch of Autumn shows sold out within minutes, with Kano responding by unveiling his 2020 plans early.

Opening in Bournemouth on January 31st, his headline tour hits Cardiff, Bristol, and Liverpool, before Kano plays London's Drumsheds on February 7th.

Tickets go on general sale at 10.00am on September 6th.

Catch Kano at the following shows:

January

31 Bournemouth O2 Academy

February

1 Cardiff C.U. Students Union

2 Bristol O2 Academy

3 Liverpool 02 Academy

7 London The Drumsheds

12 Leeds O2 Academy

13 Nottingham Rock City

14 Birmingham O2 Academy

15 Manchester O2 Victoria Warehouse

Photo Credit: Olivia Rose