Kala Festival Firms Up Exceptional 2021 Line Up

Albania's glorious Kala Festival returns later this year.

The event took a year out due to the pandemic, but plans to return to the beach caves of Dhërmi in September.

A week-long, ultra-chilled out extravaganza, Kala Festival takes place on the Albanian coast, blending live sets with an impeccable crew of DJs.

Soul diva Jocelyn Brown will perform, while iconic Manchester producer team 808 State will also top the bill.

Kelly Lee Owens will appear, joined by jazz-leaning renaissance man Alfa Mist, Gigi Mason, Erika de Casier, and more.

On the DJ front, Kala ticket holders can expect sets from Joy Orbison, Palms Trax, Young Marco, Skee Mask, and Psychemagik.

The final tier of tickets will be released on March 25th.

Kala Festival runs between September 1st - 8th.

