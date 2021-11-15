Justin Bieber Announces UK, European Live Dates For 2023

Justin Bieber will play a flurry of UK and European shows in 2023.

The pop icon has only just announced plans for a 52 date North American tour, which kicks off in San Diego on February 18th.

His 2022 plans continue with shows in South America, South Africa, and the Middle East, before closing in Australia and New Zealand.

Justin Bieber then hits Europe in the opening weeks of 2023, hitting Glasgow's OVO Hydro on February 8th, before playing Aberdeen, Birmingham, Manchester, and Sheffield.

London fans are treated to two nights at the O2 Arena - February 13th and 14th.

Justin Bieber comments: “We’ve been working hard to create the best show we’ve ever done, and we can’t wait to share it with fans around the world. I’ll see you soon...”

The American Express Presale (except London) begins on Tuesday (November 16th) at 10am. London Amex Presale begins on Wednesday (November 17th) at 10am.

Tickets go on general sale 9am this Friday (November 19th).

Catch Justin Bieber at the following shows:

February

8 Glasgow OVO Hydro

11 Aberdeen P&J Live

13 & 14 London The O2

22 Birmingham Resorts World Arena

25 Manchester AO Arena

26 Sheffield Utilita Arena

