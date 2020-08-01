Joy Orbison, Palms Trax For Kala Festival

Albania's acclaimed Kala Festival will return this summer.

Set in the gorgeous Dhërmi area, the coastal festival has a divine setting, coupled with a stellar line up.

Kala runs between June 10th to 17th, and the latest additions include London wizard Joy Orbison.

The DJ will play a full five hour set, joining the likes of Moodymann and Palms Trax in the endeavour.

Other new additions include Jocelyn Brown, Nu Guinea, Shanti Celeste, with plenty more to come.

Tickets are on sale now.

