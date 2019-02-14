Jorja Smith Closes Field Day

Jorja Smith helped close Field Day last night - June 8th - with a graceful headline set.

The London festival moved to a new site in 2019, taking hold of an ambitious set up close to Meridian Water.

Bad weather disrupted the opening day, with Femi Kuti and Kojey Radical dropped from the bill.

Field Day recovered with a strong opening day, defined by Skepta's blistering headline set, a short walk from his childhood home.

Saturday brought warmer weather, with fans treated to an 'Old Town Road' aided DJ set from Diplo.

Jorja Smith was on majestic form to help close the set, with her headline performance coming almost exactly 12 months after the release of her debut album 'Lost & Found'.

Full Clash review incoming.

The perfect way to close #FieldDayLondon A beautifully soulful, heartfelt headline performance from @JorjaSmith, celebrating the one-year anniversary of her critically-acclaimed debut album, Lost & Found pic.twitter.com/MUIj6n2eo3 — Field Day (@fielddaylondon) June 9, 2019

