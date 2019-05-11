Jon Hopkins, Four Tet For Junction 2 Festival

Jon Hopkins will headline Junction 2 festival next year.

The festival returns to Boston Manor Park, running across June 5th and 6th at the London site.

Jon Hopkins is set to headline Junction 2, topping the bill on the opening evening.

Elsewhere, you can soak up sets from Four Tet and the always-fantastic Honey Dijon, Adam Beyer, Berghain’s Ben Klock, and Amelie Lens.

Continually evolving their line up, Junction 2’s weekend resident for 2020 has been unveiled as Avalon Emerson.

Tickets are on sale now.

Junction 2 hits Boston Manor Park, London on June 5th - 6th.

Photo Credit: Luke Dyson

