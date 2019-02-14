Johnny Marr, Jungle Recruited For Nile Rodgers' Meltdown

Jungle and Johnny Marr join the latest additions to Nile Rodgers' Meltdown.

The Chic founder oversees this year's festival at London's Southbank Centre, and it features a raft of surprises.

The latest additions include Jungle, with the London based modern soul outfit releasing their second album 'For Ever' last year.

Indie legend Johnny Marr will play Meltdown, following an impressive Main Stage slot at London's All Points East - there's a personal connection, too, with the guitarist actually naming his son Nile, in honour of the disco king.

Nile Rodgers comments:

“In curating Meltdown I’m effectively creating my own live concert playlist of my favourite artists, new and old. I’m delighted to announce the addition of Jungle and my great friend Johnny Marr to the lineup as well as new artists like Kero Kero Bonito, Anaïs and Nakhane. Alongside the incredible artists previously announced such as Eurythmics Songbook, KOKOROKO, SOPHIE and CHIC every night is going to be special.”

Tickets go on sale this Friday (June 14th).

Nile Rodgers' Meltdown runs between August 3rd - 11th.

Related: Spiral Cities - Johnny Marr's Ambitious Solo Mission

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.