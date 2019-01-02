Johnny Marr Announces Manchester Homecoming Show

This is turning into quite the summer for Johnny Marr.

The guitarist is on fine form, with his exceptional set at All Points East lighting up the London festival.

Hitting Glastonbury, Johnny Marr was then invited onstage by The Killers during their headline set, playing a fun version of The Smiths' iconic single 'This Charming Man'.

Looking ahead, Johnny Marr will play Manchester's historic Albert Hall on September 4th, a huge homecoming show for the guitarist.

Tickets for the show go on sale from 9am on July 5th - for more information click HERE.

Johnny Marr will play Manchester Albert Hall on September 4th.

