John Grant Announces Piano Shows

John Grant has confirmed plans for a full piano tour.

The songwriter released his fourth solo record 'Love Is Magic' earlier this year, playing some superb concerts in the process.

For his next batch of shows, however, John Grant will be performing as a duo, with long-time piano player Chris Pemberton.

The dates open in January, with new shows added across the country in May.

The run coincides with the 10th anniversary of his debut solo LP 'Queen Of Denmark', while set lists will cross each era of his work.

Catch John Grant at the following shows:

January

28 Brighton Attenborough Centre For The Creative Arts *(SOLD OUT!)*

29 London Roundhouse *(SOLD OUT!)*

May

4 Cardiff New Theatre

6 Bexhill De La Warr Pavillon

7 London Alexandra Palace Theatre

8 Great Yarmouth Hippodrome Circus

10 Coventry Warwick Arts Centre

13 Gateshead Sage

14 Edinburgh Festival Theatre

16 Bath The Forum

17 Manchester RNCM Theatre

19 Dublin National Concert Hall

