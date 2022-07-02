Jessie Ware Shares Re-Scheduled UK Dates

Jessie Ware has confirmed plans for her re-scheduled UK tour.

The singer's album 'What's Your Pleasure?' was a disco-laden thrill, a gem of an LP that lit up those dark lockdown nights.

Due to play the UK at the close of 2021, the dates were pushed back due to the spread of the omicron variant.

Now Jessie Ware has confirmed renewed plans, including re-scheduled concerts and a smattering of new dates.

Performing at Bristol's Marble Factory on May 26th, she then hits Brixton Academy on May 28th and 29th.

Hitting Parklife, and South London's Mighty Hoopla, Jessie Ware then plays Halifax on June 19th, before travelling to Glasgow and Edinburgh.

Tickets for the new dates will be on sale for the general public on Friday (February 4th) at 10am.

Catch Jessie Ware at the following shows:

May

26 Bristol Marble Factory (rescheduled date)*

28 London O2 Academy Brixton (Rescheduled date)*

29 London O2 Academy Brixton (Rescheduled date)*

June

19 Halifax The Piece Hall (new show)

20 Glasgow O2 Academy Glasgow (rescheduled date)*

22 Edinburgh O2 Academy Edinburgh (new show)

* Original tickets remain valid

- - -