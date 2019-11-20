Jessie Ware Adds Second Brixton Academy Show

Jessie Ware has added a second Brixton Academy show to her UK tour next year.

The songwriter's new album 'What's Your Pleasure?' now lands on June 26th, pushed back slightly to support Freedom Day in the United States.

Looking ahead, her next UK tour takes place in April 2021, with a further night in London being added.

Set to play Brixton Academy on April 25th, tickets for the second London date go on sale on Wednesday at 10am.

Jessie Ware comments: “I made this record so I could dance with you all so I am beyond excited to be touring What's Yours Pleasure? around the UK next year. I know it's a while to wait but it will be worth it. Expect lots of dancing, plenty of new music and more than anything, fun. Can't wait to see you all in April.”

Catch Jessie Ware at the following shows:

April

14 Glasgow O2 Academy

15 Newcastle O2 Academy

16 Leeds O2 Academy

18 Manchester O2 Victoria Warehouse

19 Birmingham O2 Academy

21 Bristol Marble Factory

22 Southampton O2 Guildhall

24 London O2 Academy Brixton

25 London O2 Academy Brixton

