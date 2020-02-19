Jehnny Beth Announces Tiny London Solo Show

Savages may well be moving to the background but these are busy times for Jehnny Beth.

The singer is gearing up to release a full solo album, following recent work on the Peaky Blinders soundtrack.

Set to play the BBC 6Music Festival in Camden, Jehnny Beth has confirmed plans for a tiny London show.

The singer will perform at Peckham Audio on March 7th, with tickets on sale now.

Alongside this, Jehnny Beth's new TV show ECHOES premieres tomorrow night (February 28th) on Arte at 23:55 - it features chat and performances from Primal Scream, IDLES, and LIFE.

Photo Credit: Steve Gullick

