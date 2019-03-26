Jarvis Cocker, Sons Of Kemet For bluedot Festival

Jarvis Cocker, Sons Of Kemet and Derrick Carter have been added to bluedot festival.

The three day festival takes place in the shadow of Jodrell Bank Observatory, with headliners including Hot Chip, Kraftwerk, and New Order.

Day tickets have just gone on sale, with bluedot adding a rare live performance from Pulp frontman and all-round raconteur Jarvis Cocker.

Avant jazz supremos Sons Of Kemet will hit bluedot, following their stunning performance at last year's Mercury Prize.

Derrick Carter’s Cosmic Disco hits the festival, alongside London risers Another Sky, songwriter Francis Lung, and Grace Lightman, while Nyege Nyege Tapes will host some late night debauchery.

Tickets are on sale now.

bluedot Festival runs between July 19th - 21st.

Photo Credit: Rachel Lipsitz

