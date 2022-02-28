Japanese Breakfast Pushes UK Shows Back To October 2022

Japanese Breakfast has been forced to re-schedule her upcoming UK tour.

The songwriter's 2021 album 'Jubilee' won outstanding critical acclaimed, and charted high up in our Year End poll.

At the time, Clash writer Sam Walker-Smart opined : "She's landed three knockouts and is only getting stronger..."

Set to play a full European tour, COVID related issues have now forced Japanese Breakfast to alter her plans.

In a statement, she's moved her UK dates to October, but sadly shows in Cologne, Hamburg, Antwerp, Paris, Madrid, Barcelona and Copenhagen have all been pulled.

“Due to lingering uncertainty surrounding COVID-19 travel protocols, we have decided to reschedule our UK and European dates from March to October 2022,” she says in a statement.

Of the cancelled dates, the songwriter adds: “I am truly devastated we can not make it work at this time but I promise we will be back as soon as possible.”

Catch Japanese Breakfast at the following shows:

October

20 Bristol Marble Factory

21 Leeds Brudenell

22 Glasgow Old Fruitmarket

24 Manchester Albert Hall

25 London O2 Forum Kentish Town

