Japanese Breakfast Pushes UK Shows Back To October 2022

Japanese Breakfast has been forced to re-schedule her upcoming UK tour.
The songwriter's 2021 album 'Jubilee' won outstanding critical acclaimed, and charted high up in our Year End poll.
At the time, Clash writer Sam Walker-Smart opined: "She's landed three knockouts and is only getting stronger..."
Set to play a full European tour, COVID related issues have now forced Japanese Breakfast to alter her plans.
In a statement, she's moved her UK dates to October, but sadly shows in Cologne, Hamburg, Antwerp, Paris, Madrid, Barcelona and Copenhagen have all been pulled.
“Due to lingering uncertainty surrounding COVID-19 travel protocols, we have decided to reschedule our UK and European dates from March to October 2022,” she says in a statement.
Of the cancelled dates, the songwriter adds: “I am truly devastated we can not make it work at this time but I promise we will be back as soon as possible.”
Catch Japanese Breakfast at the following shows:
October
20 Bristol Marble Factory
21 Leeds Brudenell
22 Glasgow Old Fruitmarket
24 Manchester Albert Hall
25 London O2 Forum Kentish Town
