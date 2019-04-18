Janet Jackson Announces Black Diamond World Tour

Janet Jackson has confirmed plans for a huge new world tour.

The pop icon broke the news on Instagram, with the Black Diamond tour set to kick off with an enormous North American leg.

The title holds personal resonance for Janet Jackson, who writes...

Black Diamonds are the toughest of all the diamonds, the hardest to cut. I see that as the hardest to hurt or destroy. There is a lot that I have endured. I see myself as a Black Diamond in its purest form. I’m a rock, I have ruff edges but I keep moving forward. I want to show you my strength as well as give you strength.

The press note for the tour boasts "all-new production, new music and greatest hits", which could point to a potential follow up for 2015's 'Unbreakable'.

Tickets for the tour go on sale from February 13th.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.