Jamie xx, The Chemical Brothers, Little Simz For Bristol's FORWARDS Festival

Jamie xx, The Chemical Brothers, and Little Simz will play Bristol's new FORWARDS event.

A huge new event for the city, the two-day festival is set to bring together a cutting edge line-up to Clifton Downs.

FORWARDS is set to welcome a high profile set from Jamie xx, rave giants The Chemical Brothers, and BRIT award winning smash Little Simz.

Disco diva Roisin Murphy will help inaugurate FORWARDS, with the Bristol bash also welcoming Kojey Radical, Caribou, Kae Tempest, and Khruangbin.

Fred again... will perform at FORWARDS, with plenty more acts yet to be announced.

Tickets go on general sale this Friday (February 25th).

FORWARD runs between September 3rd - 4th.