Jamie Webster Is Going To War With Ticket Reselling Websites

His new video is a fantastic takedown of the practice...
Robin Murray
Live
20 · 01 · 2022

Robin Murray /
Live
/ / 20 · 01 · 2022
0

Liverpool songwriter Jamie Webster has delivered a clinical takedown of ticket re-selling websites.

The young artist has watched in fury as fans vent on socials, often missing out on tickets only to see them re-appear on re-sale websites at several times the price.

The new video finds Jamie Webster breaking down the process, honing in forensically on Viagogo business practices.

Jamie Webster is set to play Liverpool's iconic Cavern venue shortly - but tickets are already being sold for three times their value.

Refusing to back down, Jamie Webster takes on Viagogo, and also dissects comments made by former Culture Secretary Sajid Javid.

The clip has gone viral across social media, with Lewis Capaldi also showing his support for what the songwriter is doing.

Watch the video below.

- - -

Photo Credit: John Johnson

Jamie Webster
-

Join us on VERO

Join the Clash mailing list for up to the minute music, fashion and film news.

Follow Clash:

Read this next