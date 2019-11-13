James Blake Confirms Solo Piano Shows

James Blake has confirmed plans for a series of solo piano shows.

The songwriter has enjoyed a successful year, with his warm, collaborative 'Assume Form' long player winning huge acclaim.

Ending the year in creative fashion, James Blake will play four intimate solo piano shows in the United States.

The English artist will play two nights at Ace Theatre in Los Angeles next month, before hitting New York's Harvey Theatre on December 17th and 18th.

Catch James Blake at the following shows:

December

10 Los Angeles Ace Theatre

11 Los Angeles Ace Theatre

17 New York Harvey Theatre

18 New York Harvey Theatre

