James Blake, Bonobo Join Line Up For Lisbon's Kalorama

James Blake and Bonobo have joined the bill for Lisbon's Kalorama Festival.

The festival takes place in Lisbon's Bela Vista Park, with Arctic Monkeys playing an exclusive set for Portuguese audiences.

With the likes of Kraftwerk and Moderat already confirmed, organisers have moved to expand the bill and add fresh names.

English songwriter James Blake will perform at Kalorama, stretching his concert legs after the acclaim lavished on last year's 'Friends That Break Your Heart'.

Bonobo is set to appear at Kalorama Festival, joined by Róisín Murphy, Years & Years, and the wonderful Alice Phoebe Lou.

Bomba Estéreo will perform at the Lisbon event, with the likes of The Legendary Tigerman, Rodrigo Leão, and Meute joining the bill.

Tickets are on sale now.

Kalorama runs between September 1st - 3rd.

- - -