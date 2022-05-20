James Bay Announces Massive November 2022 Tour

James Bay has shared plans for a massive UK tour.

The songwriter's new album 'Leap' is out on July 8th, and Clash recently caught up with the BRIT winner to discuss the way it came together.

New single 'One Life' is the latest preview from the record, which blends Nashville roots with an arrangement of guests.

Looking ahead, James Bay will play a full UK tour this November, opening in Bournemouth.

The songwriter then hits Leeds, Newcastle, and Manchester, before playing Edinburgh's beautiful Usher Hall on November 25th.

James Bay plays London's Brixton Academy on December 2nd, with the tour ending in Bristol on December 3rd.

Catch James Bay at the following shows:

November

20 Bournemouth O2 Academy

21 Leeds O2 Academy

23 Newcastle NX

24 Manchester Academy

25 Edinburgh Usher Hall

27 Nottingham Rock City

29 Dublin Olympia

December

1 Birmingham O2 Institute

2 London O2 Brixton Academy

3 Bristol O2 Academy

- - -