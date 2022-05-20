James Bay Announces Massive November 2022 Tour

James Bay has shared plans for a massive UK tour.
The songwriter's new album 'Leap' is out on July 8th, and Clash recently caught up with the BRIT winner to discuss the way it came together.
New single 'One Life' is the latest preview from the record, which blends Nashville roots with an arrangement of guests.
Looking ahead, James Bay will play a full UK tour this November, opening in Bournemouth.
The songwriter then hits Leeds, Newcastle, and Manchester, before playing Edinburgh's beautiful Usher Hall on November 25th.
James Bay plays London's Brixton Academy on December 2nd, with the tour ending in Bristol on December 3rd.
Catch James Bay at the following shows:
November
20 Bournemouth O2 Academy
21 Leeds O2 Academy
23 Newcastle NX
24 Manchester Academy
25 Edinburgh Usher Hall
27 Nottingham Rock City
29 Dublin Olympia
December
1 Birmingham O2 Institute
2 London O2 Brixton Academy
3 Bristol O2 Academy
