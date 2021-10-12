Jack White Announces Two London Shows

Jack White has announced a pair of London shows.

The American artist is slated to release two albums in 2022, with 'Fear Of The Dawn' opening his account on April 8th.

Follow up 'Entering Heaven Alive' is out on July 22nd, with Jack White now also confirming a global tour.

The Supply Chain Issues tour opens in North America, winding its way across the continent before hitting Europe.

Only two British shows are on the slate right now, though - and they're both in London.

Playing London's event Apollo on June 27th and 28th, tickets go on general sale from 10am on December 17th.

Catch Jack White at the following shows:

June

27 London Eventim Apollo

28 London Eventim Apollo

