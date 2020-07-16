Isle Of Wight Festival 2021 Moves To September

Robin Murray
02 · 03 · 2021

The Isle of Wight Festival will now take place in September.

The festival traditionally takes place in the summer, but this now has now been moved later in the year.

The fresh dates for the Isle of Wight festival are September 16th to 19th, withÂ tickets on sale now.

Having taken the year out in 2020 in line with pandemic legislation, the festival's return is a boost for the island, and for live music as a whole.

Updates on the overhauled line up is incoming.

Isle Of Wight Festival 2021
