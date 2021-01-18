Iron Maiden's Bruce Dickinson Announces Spoken Word UK Tour

Iron Maiden frontman Bruce Dickinson has announced plans for a spoken word tour.

The singer is a true metal legend, having led the group to colossal global success.

Famously, he also takes charge of their flights - he's a full licensed pilot with a passion for air travel.

In a new move, Bruce Dickinson has confirmed six solo dates, in which he will pursue a spoken word show.

The first half of each evening will consist of anecdotes and tales from his career, while the second half is an open Q&A.

Tickets go on general sale at 10am, Thursday (April 29th) via ticketmaster.co.uk .

Catch Bruce Dickinson at the following shows:

August

1 Brighton Theatre Royal

4 Salford The Lowry

5 Bradford St George’s Hall

8 Nottingham Theatre Royal

9 Birmingham The Alexandra

10 London O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire

