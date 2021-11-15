Indietracks Festival Brought To A Close

Indietracks Festival has been brought to a close, it has been confirmed.

The longstanding festival - held beside railways tracks in Derbyshire - did not go ahead last year or in 2021, unable to overcome pandemic restrictions.

Fans of the indie pop centred event had hoped that 2022, and some form of security for live music, would enable Indietracks to return.

However a few moments ago the festival team confirmed that Indietracks would be brought to a close.

In a statement titled "time to say goodbye" the team thanked fans and artists, as well as the Midland Railway Trust.

They write...

Indietracks was pretty unique. At times it felt really magical, and we’re sure everyone will have different favourite memories. The pure joy of Allo’ Darlin headlining in 2014, the Helen Love glitter explosion, the epic Pains of Being Pure At Heart, the Tuts crowdsurfing in wedding dresses, the spectacular Go! Team, the spellbinding Cate Le Bon, and singing along to the Just Joans and the Lovely Eggs. Indietracks festival was a place you would find established international names, alongside unknown bands that might not even have heard of themselves yet! There are so many beautiful memories to treasure, including the Martha and the Spook School double header, and the closing KKB show in 2019. The beautiful sets in the ever-crowded church; the noisy chaos from the indoor stage; the queue for the train stage; the can crushing; the owls; the bright orange cider; Gopal’s curry shack; campsite discos and Travelodge after-parties. We’ll miss everything. Maybe not the rain, but everything else.

There are so many fantastic artists, festivals, promoters and record labels out there. And we’d encourage you all to get involved, be supportive and create something new! Put on a gig, arrange a festival, form a band, start a label, share something with the world that needs sharing. We’ll support you however we can, even if it’s just sharing something on social media or offering advice (bearing in mind we made as many mistakes as we got things right!). Just drop us a message and we’ll try and help. Otherwise, it’s over to you now – go for it!

It's truly sad news - very much a fixture of the indie calendar, Indietracks had a character of its own, one that developed a strong sense of community.