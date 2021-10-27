Independent Venue Week 2022 Launches

Independent Venue Week 2022 launched at a special event in London last night (October 26th).

A regular celebration of the independent live music sector, the week-long series of events aims to highlight the vital work done by these venues.

Returning to full-blown IRL status next year, Independent Venue Week will run between January 31st - February 6th.

The launch took place last night - October 26th - with Steve Lamacq unveiling the live plans at a special event in London's 229 venue.

Chatting to Tim Perry from The Windmill, Brixton and Cath Hurley from Future Yard, Birkenhead, hotly tipped Domino signings Wet Leg were unveiled as ambassadors.

Wet Leg comment...

"We grew up in a place where we had no music venues at all and after living in Bristol and London, it’s been incredible to experience what it’s like to be a part of a scene; to feel that sense of community that you can pin point geographically to a place, to a venue, I think is quite important and quite special particularly for emerging bands and artists."

"It’s a bit of a delicate ecosystem - Music makers and lovers are supported by the venues and in turn the venues are supported by bands/artists and their fans passing through. The way I see it is this - No Independent venues = No music scene. No community. And to me, I feel that that’s something worth continuing to preserve and nurture. That's why we're super stoked and very very proud to be ambassadors for this year's Independent Venue Week."

Sybil Bell, founder of Independent Venue Week, adds...

"Being able to announce our plans for #IVW22 this week is just brilliant on so many levels. To see so many venues, artists, industry and gig goers excited about the return, in person, of the UK’s biggest celebration of live music in grassroots venues is absolutely fantastic. There is such an overwhelming desire to see everybody, on and off stage, safely packing out these brilliant venues with some of the best talent in the world, enjoying the best of our arts and culture up close all around the country."

Photo Credit: Hollie Fernando

