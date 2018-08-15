In Photos: Public Service Broadcasting Kick Off Green Man 2018

Public Service Broadcasting kicked off Green Man 2018 with a spectacular performance on Thursday (August 16th).

The group recorded their 2017 album 'Every Valley' - a concept album about the mining industry - in the former steelworks town of Ebbw Vale, a mere ten miles from the Green Man site.

Invited to open the festival, Public Service Broadcasting headlined the Far Out stage on Thursday night (August 16th) and were joined by a host of guests.

The Beaufort Male Choir emerged to support the group - one of Wales' oldest male choirs, it was reconstituted in 1947 and taps into that historic lineage of Welsh choral singing.

Green Man is now well under way - check out some snaps from Public Service Broadcasting's performance up top.

