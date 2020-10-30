I'm Lovin' It Live Launches Tonight With Performances From Stormzy And More

Tonight sees the launch of I'm Lovin' It Live, a free weekend of music entertainment brought to you by, wait for it, McDonalds.

Including performances from Jess Glynne, Lewis Capaldi, Becky Hill, Stormzy, Kaiser Chiefs, Olly Murrs and Craig David.

Kicking off this evening 30th October with performances from Jess Glynne at 19:00 and Becky Hill at 21:00 GMT.

Tomorrow 31st October sees Kaiser Chiefs from 19:00, Olly Murs at 20:00 and Craig David at 21:00 GMT.

Sunday night Lewis Capaldi performs at 19:30 and Stormzy closes the weekends streams at 21:00 GMT.

To access the event, simply download the My McDonald's App here , enable notifications and tune in to the free shows.

McDonalds has also teamed up with End Child Food Poverty Campaign and FareShare to provide support to those families in greatest need this year. McDonald's UK will fund the provision of one million meals in the coming weeks.

The best bit... no ID required meaning everybody can get involved.

