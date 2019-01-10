Iggy Pop Confirms EFG London Jazz Festival Performance

Iggy Pop will be heading back to the UK next month to introduce his new critically acclaimed album ‘Free’.

The exclusive show will be held at Barbican on November 21st as part of the EFG London Jazz Festival. The tickets will go on sale at 10am on Friday (October 4th).

The 72 year old released his latest album in the beginning of September of this year and delved into the world of jazz again.

The godfather of punk has already dabbled with this genre, notably on his 2009 album ‘Préliminaires’ and the countless jazz collaborations Pop has worked on over the years - the latest one included lending his vocals to Bobby Previte’s ‘Loneliness Road’.

The musical chameleon has come a long way since his debut with the now legendary punk rock band The Stooges in 1967. Throughout his long standing career he has influenced many artists from authors like Irvine Welsh to musicians like Josh Homme and beyond.

Iggy Pop's album 'Free' is out now.

The EFG London Jazz festival will run from November 15th to November 24th.

Words: Lauren de Hollogne

