Iggy Pop, Chemical Brothers And More For Mad Cool 2019

Iggy Pop, Chemical Brothers and Robyn are set to play Mad Cool festival next summer.

The Madrid event seems to expand each year, becoming one of the most sought-after festivals on the continent.

Punk godfather Iggy Pop is set to play Mad Cool next summer, and his electrifying live show has simply refused to dim with age.

Set to light up Mad Cool, Iggy Pop joins a bill that also features dance giants Chemical Brothers, Scandinavian pop icon Robyn, and rap guru Vince Staples.

Years & Years are also due to perform, joining previously announced talent such as Sharon van Etten, NAO, Disclosure, and more.

Tickets are on sale now.

Mad Cool festival runs between July 11th - 13th.

