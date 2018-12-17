IDLES, Vampire Weekend, Cut Copy For NOS Alive 2019

IDLES, Vampire Weekend, Cut Copy and The Chemical Brothers are set to play NOS Alive next summer.

The Lisbon festival is already looking mighty tempting, with initial line up announcements including the likes of Thom Yorke, Bon Iver, and The Cure.

Bristol group IDLES have stormed across 2018, sending their politically-charged second album into the Top 10 and playing the biggest live shows of their lives.

Set to play NOS Alive next year, the band join a line up bolstered by Cut Copy, and American indie titans Vampire Weekend.

Dance giants The Chemical Brothers recently played a stellar completely sold out Ally Pally show, and the production duo will touch down at NOS Alive next summer.

Tickers are on sale now.

NOS Alive runs between July 11th - 13th.

