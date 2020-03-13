IDLES Support Cast Dominated By Female Talent

IDLES have named the supporting cast for their 2021 UK and Ireland tour.

The group spoke to NME last week, and were asked about the criticism of their supporting cast - namely, that bands on tour with them have an overwhelming tendency to be male.

The Bristol band's attempts to explain this back-fired, and a clapback from Nadine Shah went viral, causing criticism to explode.

While criticism of previous tour line ups is justified, it seems - rather ironically - that IDLES had already begun to act, and work on that blind-spot.

Set to play a full UK and Ireland tour in 2021, IDLES have just unveiled the support cast - and it's dominated by female musicians.

It's far from tokenistic, either - seriously, put these names on a festival bill and we'd buy a ticket tomorrow.

Confirmed names include Jehnny Beth, Anna Calvi, Cate Le Bon, Sinead O'Brien, Big Joanie, Witch Fever, Shopping, and Wych Elm.

It's a superb bill - tickets are on sale now.

Photo Credit: Rachel Lipsitz

