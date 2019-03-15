IDLES Announce Tiny London Show

IDLES are set to play a tiny London show later this month.

The band hit London as part of their sold out UK tour, playing a headline date at Camden's Electric Ballroom.

But that's not all - on March 25th the group will squeeze into DM's Boot Room in Camden, a tiny venue with a capacity of just 60.

It's their smallest London show in years, a far cry from the intense, completely sold out dates that accompanied IDLES' stunning 'Joy As An Act Of Resistance'.

Entry is free but it's by ballot - oh, and there'll be drinks on the night too...

For a chance to grab a ticket click HERE.

