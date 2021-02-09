Iceland Airwaves Postponed To 2022

Iceland Airwaves will not go ahead in 2021, it has been confirmed.

The multi-venue event transforms Reykjavik into a non-stop party, with Iceland Airwaves establishing itself as one of Europe's key new music showcase events.

Unfortunately, new measures introduced by the Icelandic government mean that the festival cannot go ahead in 2021.

Postponed to 2022, the newly established rules are an attempt to combat the spread of the Delta variant, and render a multi-venue event like Iceland Airwaves untenable.

In a statement, the Iceland Airwaves team comment:

"Even though it is our belief that events like Iceland Airwaves can now be executed in a safe and responsible manner, using all available safety measures, the authorities apparently disagree."

The new dates for Iceland Airwaves are November 2nd through to 5th, in 2022. Refunds are available at point of purchase.

Here's the new statement from Iceland Airwaves.

Due to new and ongoing Covid-19 measures imposed by the Icelandic Government, Iceland Airwaves has been postponed to 2022. The new dates for the festival will be Wednesday, November 2nd through to Saturday November 5th, 2022.



Please see https://t.co/BURA8rgbee for more details pic.twitter.com/vCFWyqvFcw — Iceland Airwaves (@icelandairwaves) September 2, 2021

