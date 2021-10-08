Ian Brown Pulls Out Of TRNSMT Festival

He won't be headlining the Scottish event...
Robin Murray
Live
10 · 08 · 2021

Robin Murray /
Live
/ / 10 · 08 · 2021
0

Ian Brown has pulled out of this year's TRNSMT Festival.

The singer was booked to play the Scottish festival, which is set to take place across the weekend of September 10th - 12th.

Ian Brown has previously made his thoughts on COVID and its associated vaccines clear, and vowed not to play events that request fans show proof-of-vaccine to gain entry.

It was thought that Ian Brown would continue with his plans to play TRNSMT, but these have now been dashed.

Ian Brown has been scratched from the bill, with TRNSMT booking Scottish group The Snuts as replacements. T

he indie band are delighted at the news, telling fans: "Back once again for the renegade master..."

Tickets are on sale now.

- - -

Ian Brown
-

Join us on VERO

Join the Clash mailing list for up to the minute music, fashion and film news.

Follow Clash:

Read this next