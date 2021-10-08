Ian Brown Pulls Out Of TRNSMT Festival

Ian Brown has pulled out of this year's TRNSMT Festival.

The singer was booked to play the Scottish festival, which is set to take place across the weekend of September 10th - 12th.

Ian Brown has previously made his thoughts on COVID and its associated vaccines clear, and vowed not to play events that request fans show proof-of-vaccine to gain entry.

Masks,Tests,Jabs,Digital health ID passes. Im exempt to all due to allergies. Im allergic to bullshit! — Ian Brown (@ianbrown) July 30, 2021

It was thought that Ian Brown would continue with his plans to play TRNSMT, but these have now been dashed.

Ian Brown has been scratched from the bill, with TRNSMT booking Scottish group The Snuts as replacements. T

he indie band are delighted at the news, telling fans: "Back once again for the renegade master..."

Ian Brown has pulled out of cinch presents TRNSMT but we are delighted to announce that @TheSnuts will now join the bill.



Only 4 weeks to go — https://t.co/P6LlXfghqf pic.twitter.com/QWzluKmisU — TRNSMT Festival (@TRNSMTfest) August 10, 2021

