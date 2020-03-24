How Do You Get A Rolling Loud Portugal Refund?

Rolling Loud have cancelled their Portuguese instalment.

The mammoth hip-hop event was due to touch down on European soil this summer, building a colossal line up in the process.

Due to the spread of COVID-19 this year's event will not go ahead, with Rolling Loud Portugal re-scheduled for 2021.

The full statement makes it clear that direct refunds will not be offered, with fans asked to keep hold of their tickets for next summer's event.

Should this be unacceptable, ticket holders are advised that they can re-sale their pass through accredited agencies.

Naturally, this hasn't gone down well with fans who have already handed over their cash for an event billed to take place in 2020.

Here's the statement.

New dates. All tickets remain valid. Stay safe. Love y'all



For more information: https://t.co/WEZLDgUxxL

