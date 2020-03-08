Hot Chip Announce Globally Streamed Show

Hot Chip will stream an open-air socially distanced show around the world on September 5th.

The group's peerless live show is an absolute blast, a band who only seem to get better and better as time goes on.

With the pandemic limiting their options, Hot Chip have decided to take part in an ambitious streaming project.

Taking place on September 5th, Hot Chip will play a socially distanced show at Margate's Dreamland venue.

Essentially an old school fun-fair, the backdrop is the perfect setting for the show.

The event consists of three broadcasts, for three different time zones - UK & Europe, North and South America, Australia and Asia.

Hot Chip comment...

“To all the good people of Margate and around the world, we know it’s been a difficult year and you are starved of the sweet vibrations of live music. After all the cancellations, it’s become really important to us that we perform live and direct to our fans.”

“We’ve teamed up with Streamland to play our only show this year - live with all the maximalist production of a full festival set. It’ll be streamed into your screens at high resolution. We’re pretty stoked about it and can’t wait for you to join us.”

Hot Chip Tickets will be on sale at 1pm (BST) on Wednesday (August 23th).

Hot Chip will play Margate's Dreamland on September 5th.

