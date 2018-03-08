Homegrown Heroes: Norwegian Acts Set To Storm Øya Festival

Øya festival is about to hit Oslo's Tøyen parken, and the usually tranquil space is set to be turned into a hotspot for musical experiences for the fourth year in a row. As well as amazing A-listers, the line-up is sparkled with heaps of Norwegian talent.

Taking a look at the local scene Clash picks a few Norwegian acts that are worth catching at this year’s festival.

- - -

Sløtface



Sløtface have, through vigorous touring, established themselves as a critically acclaimed live band. With a Riot Grrrl attitude, and a no bullshit policy that would make even Patti Smith proud, Sløtface stake out the pop punk path on their own terms. Their distinctive mix of slapping basslines, and massive guitar moves and ferocious energy makes the Norwegian quartet one to look forward to. Plus, with some really punchy lyrics, you might get a few new favourite songs as well.

- - -

Cezinando



The Norwegian rapper blew up a storm with his emotive track ‘Håper Du Har Plass’ last year. Since then he has charmed a crowd far beyond the Norwegian borders with his vulnerable unlimited approach to hip-hop. With an unconventional soundscape, Cezinando is as fearless in his genre combinations as he is with his stage moves. Though the language barrier is unavoidable, the artistry of his live performances and the heaps of musical talent is more than enough reason to catch him as he’s set to close the main stage this year.

- - -

Girl In Red



Girl In Red is a rising star on the Norwegian music scene. With the winning mixture of gripping melancholy and sun-tinted chords, she captures the hazy ambivalence of summer perfectly. At just 19, Marie Ulven, (the actual girl in red) have caught the attention of national radio with her honest, unapologetic lyrics and luscious musical harmonies. Though she made her live debut just earlier this spring, the transition from the bedroom to the stage is seamless, and well worth catching her set at ØYA.

- - -

Great News



Great News feels a lot like the naughty lovechild of Pond and MGMT. Their hazy melodies and shameless nostalgia draws on a lot of your eminent indie favourites, and yet, they keep the idiosyncratic tanginess that comes with the Norwegian west coast scene intact. The dreamy psych elements of their sound aligned with their effervescent rhythms makes for a perfect summer daze.

- - -

Boy Pablo



Since his song ‘Everything’ was magically picked up by a YouTube algorithm and blasted across the screen of thousand of scrolling teens, Boy Pablo have become a household name on the scene. His rickety youthful enthusiasm and lo-fi guitar tunes effortlessly conjure light-hearted sunshine feels, even when the lyric itself draws on the melancholy. Whilst many have compared his melodic endeavour to Rex Orange County and Mac DeMarco, Boy Pablo also possess a sort of disarming charm. A charm hopefully translates to his Øya set.

Fieh



With an unlikely and yet glorious concoction of R&B, hip-hop and jazz, Fieh definitely peaks your interest right of the bat. Her unique vocals and a comfort that stretches far beyond her years, Fieh just seems to be a step above the rest. Her natural swagger and seemingly unafraid approach to her sound certainly helps as she’s set to take to stage in Tøyen parken. Fieh’s live show may even increase your cool as well as playing some really funky dance rhythms.

- - -

Øya festival runs between August 7th - 11th.

Words: Aurora Henni Krogh

