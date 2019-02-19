Holy Sh*t, Bikini Kill Are Playing London

Bikini Kill

They touch down on June 10th...
Riot Grrrl icons Bikini Kill are set to play London this summer.

The band confirmed their reformation in the opening weeks of 2019, unveiling plans for two American shows.

Selling out instantly, Bikini Kill have now set their sights on Europe, including a London date.

The group will hit Brixton Academy on June 10th, with tickets going on sale from 10am on Friday (February 22nd).

Here's the announcement.

