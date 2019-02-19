Holy Sh*t, Bikini Kill Are Playing London

Riot Grrrl icons Bikini Kill are set to play London this summer.

The band confirmed their reformation in the opening weeks of 2019, unveiling plans for two American shows.

Selling out instantly, Bikini Kill have now set their sights on Europe, including a London date.

The group will hit Brixton Academy on June 10th, with tickets going on sale from 10am on Friday (February 22nd).

Here's the announcement.

London, we're coming back for the first time in 23 years! June 10th at the O2 Academy Brixton, tickets go on sale this Friday at 10am GMT. pic.twitter.com/3Q3NYqSci2 — Bikini Kill (@theebikinikill) February 19, 2019

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.