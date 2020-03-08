Hologram Sessions Charlotte Devaney With General Levy & MC Shabba

We return to the DnB arena this week with Charlotte Devaney hosting the inimitable General Levy and MC Shabba D for a one hour broadcast.

Hologram Sessions returns with a bang this week putting two of our finest MCs back to back in full hologram beast mode.

The backdrop this week is the warehouse floor - some original backroom business.

We have all caught General Levy spitting actual white hot heat on countless occasions, at carnivals and bashment raves he has been rinsing sets for decades but perhaps never like this.

The original ragga and jungle don graced our studios for the filming of this session keeping it bashy throughout.

Joined by East London's finest MC Shabba D on top form with his trademark bars, flow and sound let loose.

With Charlotte firing through nu and old skool anthems with her trademarl finesse, this will have you nodding throughout at the tekkers on the decks and holograms on flex.

Add in the fact we pulled this together with social distancing challenges aplenty overcome. Trust us, you will be revisiting this set for many moons to come.

Tune in tomorrow night at 19:00 BST via Clash and Charlotte's facebook page here .

Whilst we all await the BPM pressure, join us in revisiting the previous Hologram Session installment with Charlotte Devaney + MC Skibadee tearing up the set during lockdown here .

