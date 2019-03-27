Holly Herndon Announces London Barbican Show

Holly Herndon is set to play London's Barbican this Autumn.

The producer's new 'PROTO' project sounds absolutely remarkable, a fusion of blistering electronics and AI aided by Holly's digitally-birthed 'child' Spawn.

Out on May 10th via 4AD, 'PROTO' will be followed by some select live shows, focussing on North America in Spring and Summer.

Hitting Europe in Autumn, Holly Herndon will play London's Barbican on October 16th.

Set to be a real one off, tickets for the date go on sale this Friday (March 29th) at 10am.

Catch Holly Herndon at the following shows:

October

16 London The Barbican

Photo Credit: Boris Camaca

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.