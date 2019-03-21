Here's The Full Line Up For Glastonbury Festival 2020

The full line up for this summer's Glastonbury Festival has been announced.

It's the 50th anniversary of the Somerset festival, and it takes place against the shadow of the coronavirus pandemic.

Taking place between June 24th - 28th, the line up for Worth Farm has been confirmed.

Headliners are Paul McCartney, Taylor Swift, Diana Ross, and Kendrick Lamar, while other names include Pet Shop Boys, Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds, and Thom Yorke.

London Grammar, Mabel, and Robyn have been confirmed, with Glastonbury also welcoming Charli XCX, Herbie Hancock, Primal Scream, and The Staves.

It's an eclectic announcement, moving from Manic Street Preachers to La Roux via Angel Olsen, Aitch, and Anderson .Paak.

Here's the announce.

So, after much consideration given the current circumstances, and with the best of intentions, here is the first list of musical acts for @Glastonbury 2020. As things stand we are still working hard to deliver our 50th anniversary Festival in June and… https://t.co/SisRabWwdW pic.twitter.com/sNRyhDMzRV — Emily Eavis (@emilyeavis) March 12, 2020

