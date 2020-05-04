Hellfest Say "F*ck You" To Insurance Companies Coronavirus Machinations

French rock and metal event Hellfest has lashed out at insurance companies for their actions during the COVID-19 crisis.

The festival is one of the biggest in France, and certainly the country's largest metal event, with more than 60,000 fans coming to the site.

Forced to cancel due to the spread of coronavirus, Hellfest thought that their insurance policy - designed to combat a pandemic such as this one - would cover them.

Seemingly, the company aren't willing to pay out, leading to the team posting an extraordinary statement on their website.

Hellfest work with Albingia, who are claiming that coronavirus isn't the "right type" of epidemic.

“We obviously contest this reading,” Hellfest writes. “For ALBINGIA, solidarity is for others, taking the risk of putting their policyholders in economic difficulties. Their reasoning is simple, take our contributions for a cancellation insurance YES, compensate us: NEVER. The idea?! Playing with words and interpretations to start a trial which last for several years. Meanwhile, the company will keep the money we should be able to claim.”

“This is the reason why we want to shed light today on these shameful practices especially in times like this. Solidarity and commitments compliance should be the main concerns of insurers company.”

“In short, while we are waiting for a long procedure, only two words come to us for this specialized event and audiovisual insurance company: FUCK YOU!”

