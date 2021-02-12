Headie One, The Streets For NASS Festival

Headie One and The Streets will play NASS Festival next summer.

The weekender returns in fine style for 2022, running across the weekend of July 7th - 10th.

Initial tickets are on sale, with the mighty Headie One installed as one of the first headline acts.

One of the most vital artists in UK rap right now, Headie One's 'EDNA' became one of 2020's true standout releases.

Sharing a string of string bangers over summer, he's built a supremely gifted catalogue, one he'll be bringing to NASS next summer.

Mike Skinner's project The Streets scarcely needs any introduction, and he'll be joining the NASS party alongside Mabel, Becky Hill, and Wilkinson.

Elsewhere, you can find Ella Eyre, UKG dons Kurupt FM, and many more.

Tickets are on sale now.

NASS Festival runs between July 7th - 10th.

- - -