Hayley Williams Confirms UK Solo Shows

Paramore singer Hayley Williams has confirmed a batch of UK shows.

The songwriter steps out on her own this Spring, with new album 'Petals For Armor' set to land on May 8th.

Her first full solo album, the record will be accompanied by a batch of live performances.

Hayley Williams will play London's Brixton Electric on May 16th, with tickets going on general sale on March 13th at 10am.

Alongside this, Hayley has also confirmed a slot at Brighton showcase the Great Escape - she'll play The Beach on May 15th.

She comments...

“Wow. I am going on tour. Myself. It’s not Paramore and truthfully, it’s just a little terrifying. But if I know anything, it’s that there’s no safer place (besides at home with my dog) than to be in a room, on a stage, in front of the people who I’ve grown up singing my lungs out for. There was a time I thought I wouldn’t tour Petals For Armor. What a joke. I must.”

“This is a brand new adventure. It’s important to embark on something new every now and then just to show yourself that you can. I welcome the discomfort and the joy and I’m ready to be present for this.”

“The first run of shows is going to be hot, sweaty, and intimate. My brand-newly-formed band and I will be playing rooms that Paramore outgrew a decade ago. It’s going to be so satisfying to feel the energy of a crowd that close again, especially while performing songs that feel so vital for me; songs I have never performed before for an audience. Thank you for the chance to tour this. I hope to see a ton of old friends and make some new ones too.”

Photo Credit: Lindsey Byrnes

